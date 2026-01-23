Orient Electric Q3 Net Profit Slips 4.4% to ₹26 Crore

Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.37% decline in its net profit to Rs 25.98 crore for the December 2025 quarter, mainly on account of the impact of exceptional expenses.
It had posted a net profit of ₹27.17 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing from the CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL).
The company has mentioned exceptional expenses of 8.65 crore in an assessment of the financial impact due to changes in regulations from the implementation of the new labour code.
Its profit before exceptional items and tax was ₹43.59 crore in the December quarter, up 19%.
However, its revenue from operations rose 11% to ₹906.45 crore in the December quarter from ₹816.82 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Its revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables increased 12.6% to ₹646.72 crore in Q3 against ₹574.33 crore a year ago.
OEL's revenue from Lighting & Switchgear increased 7.1% to ₹259.73 crore.
Total expenses rose 10.55% to ₹864.42 crore in the December quarter.
OCL's total income, which includes other income, climbed 11% to ₹908 crore.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OEL informed its board in a meeting held on Thursday that it also approved an interim dividend of 75% which is ₹0.75 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2025-26.
Shares of Orient Electric Ltd on Thursday were trading at ₹170.50 apiece on BSE, up 6.86% from the previous close.