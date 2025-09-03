Warburg Pincus to Help Kalyan Jewellers Scale Candere With Up To 850 Cr Investment

"Over the last 12 to 18 months, we have been giving shape to our plans to expand the distribution network beyond the mainstream Kalyan Jewellers. Candere was identified as a second format with predominant focus on lightweight lifestyle jewellery and we added more than 70 Candere showrooms in the last 18 months," Kalyan Jewellers executive director Ramesh Kalyanaraman told analysts during the quarterly earnings call on August 7.