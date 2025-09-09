Vodafone Idea Challenges Govt’s Calculation Behind Fresh ₹2,774 Cr Tax Demand in SC; Here’s Why

The AGR calculation has been a long-standing contention between telecom companies, including Vi, and the government. AGR is the basis for revenue sharing between telecom companies and the government and is a significant factor in determining the licensing and spectrum usage fees. The primary contention stemmed from the definition of AGR. While the telecos argued that it should only include core telecom revenues, the government contested that it should include all streams of revenues for operators, including non-telecom services. In 2019, the apex court ruled in favour of the government, resulting in massive AGR-driven dues for telecom companies.