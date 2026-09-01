Vipul Organics' Membrane Unit ADIMEM Acquires Aquaporin's Denmark Manufacturing Platform

Vipul Organics Ltd, a speciality chemicals maker in the pigments and dyes segment, said on Tuesday that its membrane unit, ADIMEM Technologies, has acquired an industrial membrane sheet manufacturing platform from the Denmark facility of Danish firm Aquaporin through a competitive bidding process.
The platform, which includes precision membrane casting, coating and drying infrastructure along with associated process-control and manufacturing systems, will be relocated to ADIMEM's facility in Sayakha, Gujarat, the company said in a statement.
The acquired equipment is the same production-grade platform Aquaporin used for its own membrane development and manufacturing, Vipul Organics said, adding that it would give ADIMEM capabilities in reverse osmosis (RO) and nanofiltration (NF) membrane production that typically take years to develop in-house.
ADIMEM already operates as a commercial membrane business, with in-house research and development, element manufacturing, quality control, performance testing and application engineering capabilities, the company said.
"This acquisition is an important step in our vision of building a globally competitive membrane technology business from India," said Vipul P Shah, managing director of Vipul Organics.
Vatsal Shah, who heads ADIMEM Technologies, said the platform would strengthen the unit's ability to develop and manufacture RO and NF membranes "in India, for India and for the world," adding that membrane performance depends heavily on precision in casting, coating and drying processes in addition to chemistry.
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The company said the expanded platform would support its product portfolio across RO, NF, ultrafiltration (UF), microfiltration (MF) and membrane bioreactor (MBR) technologies, serving industrial water treatment, wastewater recycling, desalination and specialised separation applications.
Vipul Organics operates three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat and sells to more than 50 countries.