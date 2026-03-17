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Union Bank of India Plans to Raise ₹20,000 Cr Via Infra Bonds

Out of this, the bank may explore opportunities to raise ₹7,500 crore (Base Issue- Rs 3,000 crore and Green shoe option ₹4,500 crore) with a tenor of 10 years before March 31, it said

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State-owned Union Bank of India on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise ₹20,000 crore by issuing infrastructure bonds to fund various projects.

The committee of Directors for fund raising (Non-Capital) approved the issuance of long-term bonds amounting up to ₹20,000 crore in one or more tranches to finance infrastructure and affordable housing as per the board-approved plan, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Out of this, the bank may explore opportunities to raise ₹7,500 crore (Base Issue- Rs 3,000 crore and Green shoe option ₹4,500 crore) with a tenor of 10 years before March 31, it said.

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Besides, the board also gave a nod for the issuance of green bonds/sustainable bonds amounting up to ₹5,000 crore in one or more tranches.

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