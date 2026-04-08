Tsecond.ai Raises $21.5Mn Led by MSN Holdings; Plans to Scale Battlefield AI Systems

“The security environment is more complex and more demanding than at any point in recent decades. Nations are investing heavily in the capabilities that will matter in that environment, the edge compute infrastructure is the lynchpin to operate in a contested battlefield. Tsecond.ai is building a foundational piece of that stack. Our investment in Tsecond is based on their strong growth to date and traction in the market supporting some of the largest transformation programs in defense in the US, UK, India and Europe.”, said Nuwal.