Tsecond.ai Raises $21.5Mn Led by MSN Holdings; Plans to Scale Battlefield AI Systems

Summary of this article
Tsecond.ai raises $21.5mn led by MSN Holdings.
Focuses on AI and edge computing for defence and mission-critical use.
Platform enables data processing in remote, disconnected environments.
Tsecond.ai has raised over $21.5mn (around ₹190 crore) in funding, led by MSN Holdings, the family office of Solar Industries India’s Managing Director and CEO Manish Nuwal, the company announced today.
The investment was structured across multiple rounds over the past two years. The company operates in the defence technology segment, developing edge computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure for use in environments where conventional cloud-based systems are not viable.
“The security environment is more complex and more demanding than at any point in recent decades. Nations are investing heavily in the capabilities that will matter in that environment, the edge compute infrastructure is the lynchpin to operate in a contested battlefield. Tsecond.ai is building a foundational piece of that stack. Our investment in Tsecond is based on their strong growth to date and traction in the market supporting some of the largest transformation programs in defense in the US, UK, India and Europe.”, said Nuwal.
Tsecond.ai’s flagship platform, BRYCK, is designed to enable data processing and AI-based analysis in remote or disconnected settings. The company said its systems are deployed across defence programmes in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.
"BRYCK was not built for comfortable conditions. It was built for the places where AI must work regardless of what the environment throws at it. This investment accelerates our ability to put that capability in the hands of the people who need it most," said Sahil Chawla, CEO & Co-founder at Tsecond.ai.
The funding comes as global defence programmes increasingly focus on AI-enabled systems, autonomous platforms and resilient data infrastructure, particularly for use in operational environments with limited connectivity.
Industry estimates cited in the statement place the company’s valuation between ₹2,600 crore and ₹3,000 crore. Tsecond.ai is headquartered in Bengaluru and focuses on applications across defence, aerospace and other mission-critical sectors.