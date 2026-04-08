All-electric chauffeur cab service provider Trev Mobility on Wednesday said it has raised ₹3.65 crore in an angel funding round.
The funds were raised from 11 angel investors, many of whom initially used the platform's services as customers.
The capital will be used to expand its electric vehicle fleet and scale operations across the NCR region, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, the company said in a statement.
Trev Mobility currently operates a fleet of 100 EVs across Delhi-NCR, comprising vehicles from BYD and MG Motor, and plans to expand this in the coming months, it added.
"Seeing our own customers invest in Trev is a powerful validation of the trust we've built and the experience we deliver every day," Trev Mobility Founder Naveen Gupta said.
This funding allows the company to double down on its core strengths of well maintained vehicles with high standards of hospitality, and a reliable, premium ride experience, he added.
The company is also investing in safety and technology, including AI powered dashcams aimed at improving in-ride security and accountability, it added.