Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar as Vice Prez for India Operations

Ankur will lead the company's development in India, across wide-ranging sectors from aerospace and defence to cyber and digital

P
PTI
Ankur Kanaglekar Photo: LinkedIn
French technology and security services provider Thales on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ankur Kanaglekar as its vice president for India operations, effective immediately.

Ankur will lead the company's development in India, across wide-ranging sectors from aerospace and defence to cyber and digital, the company said in a statement.

"In his role, Ankur will oversee Thales' strategy and operations in India, focusing on scaling up industrial collaboration, reinforcing local innovation and engineering capabilities, and delivering advanced solutions across defence, aerospace, and cyber and digital markets," it said.

