Elon Musk Wins $1 Trillion Pay Package: Inside the Entrepreneur’s Fortune, Lifestyle and Rise to the Top

“We have always viewed Musk and Tesla as a leading global disruptive technology player, and the first part of this grand strategic vision has taken shape over the past five years. Now it’s about driving the most important chapter in Tesla’s history — an autonomous future ahead. We continue to believe Tesla could reach a $2 trillion market cap by early 2026 in a bull-case scenario, and $3 trillion by the end of 2026 as full-scale production begins on the autonomous and robotics roadmap,” wrote Wedbush Securities analysts led by Daniel Ives in a note dated November 6, following Tesla’s annual shareholders’ meeting.