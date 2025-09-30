Tata Steel Secures $2.2 Bn from Dutch Govt for Green Transition, but Conditions Apply

The joint letter of intent (JLoI) on Monday outlines the goals of Tata Steel and the Dutch government but is not legally binding. Both sides will work to finalise the agreement in the coming months, with Tata Steel’s board to decide on the final investment. The JLoI includes termination clauses. Tata Steel may exit if policies such as higher CO2 levies, rising network tariffs, or stricter slag rules significantly impact its business. The Dutch government requires Tata Steel to address legacy liabilities, especially concerning the Coke and Gas Plants. A detailed project schedule will be part of the final agreement.