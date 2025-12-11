Tata Steel Board Approves Acquisition of Majority Stake in Thriveni Pellets

In a filing to the BSE, Tata Steel said "the board at its meeting held today... approved the acquisition of 50.01 per cent equity stake in Thriveni Pellets Private Limited (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited ('TEMPL'), for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore." The transaction is likely to be completed within 3-4 months, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.