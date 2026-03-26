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Pentathlon Ventures Announces Final Close of Second Fund at ₹255 Crore

The firm will invest in 16-20 seed-stage startups, maintaining its focus on India-based founders building for global markets, according to a company statement

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Pentathlon Ventures Announces Final Close of Second Fund at ₹255 Crore Photo: freepik
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 Early-stage venture capital firm Pentathlon Ventures on Thursday announced the final close of its second fund at ₹255 crore to back B2B technology startups.

The firm will invest in 16-20 seed-stage startups, maintaining its focus on India-based founders building for global markets, according to a company statement.

Fund II will expand Pentathlon's focus to sectors such as enterprise AI transformation, fintech, healthtech, cybersecurity, logistics, manufacturing, B2B deep tech, and hardware-led innovation.

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The capital was raised from a set of family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and entrepreneurs from across India, the United States, and the Middle East.

Pentathlon said it has already invested in eight companies through Fund II, building about half of its target portfolio. 

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