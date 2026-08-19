SpiceJet Resolves ₹60 Cr Dispute With Aviator ML, NCLT Puts Off Verdict On 7 Other Pleas

NCLT Questions Eleventh Hour Move

Judges did not hold back in criticising the airline, describing the timing of the settlement as an attempt to deceive the tribunal. They pressed SpiceJet on why it chose to strike a deal with just one lessor right before judgment, despite the case dragging on for close to two years. The bench also wanted to know why the airline had not pursued similar resolutions with the other lessors whose claims were still pending a decision. As a consequence, the tribunal directed both SpiceJet and Aviator ML to pay ₹15 lakh in costs.