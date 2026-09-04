ESDS Software Solutions Shares List At Over 76% Premium, Hit Upper Circuit

Shares of ESDS Software Solutions made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Friday, listing at a premium of more than 76% over the issue price of ₹429 before surging further to hit their upper circuit limits.
The stock made its market debut at ₹757 on the NSE, marking a premium of 76.46% over the issue price.
On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹746.30 per share, a premium of 73.96%.
Later, the shares surged 111.75% and 108.75% from the issue price to hit their upper circuit limits of ₹908.40 and 895.55 apiece on the NSE and BSE, respectively.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹10,647.44 crore on the NSE and ₹10,496.83 crore on the BSE.
Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 680.72 points, or nearly 1%, to 76,833.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 114.05 points, or 0.48%, to 23,987.50.
The initial public offering (IPO) of ESDS Software Solution was subscribed 135.88 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.
ESDS Software Solution, an AI-enabled cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions provider, had raised ₹216 crore from anchor investors.
The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹720 crore and was offered in a price band of ₹408-429 per share.
Advertisement
The company plans to utilise ₹576 crore of the IPO proceeds to purchase and install cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for its data centres.
The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.