Sona Comstar MD Raises Quality Concerns Over Rare Earth Magnets to be Produced under PLI Scheme

Speaking to BS, a government official stated that questions regarding the quality of REPMs are being raised because the rare earth elements available in India are of lower grade, and it remains unclear what quality of the remaining 1,000 ton will be sourced from overseas. The official further mentioned that, as a result the bidders want a standardised testing procedure to ensure a recognised quality benchmark so that when they sell REPMs to other entities, no doubts will be raised about quality.