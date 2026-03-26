Six Startups Selected for Prosus-Accel's 'Atoms X' Early-Stage Program

Global technology company Prosus and venture capital firm Accel has announced the six startups selected for the inaugural Atoms X LeapTech cohort, a joint initiative supporting founders in building frontier companies from day zero.
The cohort was selected from over 2,000 applications, according to a statement on Wednesday. The focus, it said, is on LeapTech -- innovations that combine scientific breakthroughs, market opportunities, and engineering ambition to deliver outsized impact.
"LeapTech requires conviction to build companies years before there is consensus. The quality of applications exceeded our expectations for Atoms X, showing how Indian founders around the world are building breakthroughs to commercialise science and create all-new categories," said Pratik Agarwal, partner at Accel.
"We are excited to partner and work closely with the cohort to tackle foundational problems with the long-term thinking required to create enduring, population-scale impact," Agarwal added.
The selected companies are Praan, QOSMIC, Dognosis, Ethereal Exploration Guild, Ferra, and one startup which is in stealth mode. They span diverse sectors, covering climate infrastructure, space communications, aerospace launch systems, brain computer interfaces, and next-generation healthcare.
Under the Accel–Prosus alliance, Prosus matches Accel’s investment in each company. This provides founders with long-term, global capital certainty to pursue complex, long-horizon ideas without compromise. The Atoms X programme offers capital, mentorship, and access to global partners, according to the statement.
Ashutosh Sharma, head of India Ecosystem at Prosus, said they are thrilled with the calibre of founders in this cohort, tackling some of the hardest problems in climate, space, and healthcare with genuine scientific depth.
"The overwhelming response to our inaugural cohort further builds our conviction that innovation in India is not constrained by ideas or inspiration. It is constrained by the right backing at the right time.
"Our role alongside Accel is to clear the path - whether that's capital, global networks, or operational muscle - so these founders can think in decades, not quarters," Sharma said.
The announcement builds on the broader Accel Atoms programme launched in 2021, through which Accel has backed over 50 companies. These startups have collectively raised over $300 million in follow-on funding in their journey of building category-defining businesses.