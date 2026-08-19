Shiprocket Shares Jump 35% In Market Debut Trade

Shares of e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd on Wednesday listed 35% higher against the issue price of ₹97.
The company's stock started trading at ₹129.50, up 33.50% from the issue price on the BSE At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at ₹131, a premium of 35%.
The company commanded a market valuation of ₹9,901.60 crore.
The initial share sale of Shiprocket Ltd was subscribed 99.38 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.
The ₹1,617.5-crore IPO had a price band of ₹92-97 per share.
The issue had a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to ₹885.50 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹732 crore.
The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to invest in marketing initiatives and strengthen technology infrastructure across its core and emerging businesses. Funds will also be used to repay or prepay certain borrowings, pursue potential acquisitions and meet general corporate purposes.
Backed by Temasek and Zomato, Shiprocket has evolved from a shipping service provider into a full-stack e-commerce enablement platform serving direct-to-consumer brands and micro, small and medium enterprises.
The company operates across two segments – Core Business and Emerging Business.
Its core business includes domestic shipping and shipping applications, while its emerging businesses comprise cargo and fulfilment, cross-border shipping, advertising and marketing solutions, capital solutions and hyperlocal deliveries.