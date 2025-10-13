SC Adjourns VI’s AGR Dues Plea, Next Hearing Likely on October 27

The top court in September 2020 fixed a time frame of 10 years for telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crore of AGR-related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government.



In September 2020, the apex court in its order stated that telecom operators should make the payment of 10 per cent of the total dues as demanded by the DoT by March 31, 2021 and the rest amount would be paid in yearly instalments commencing from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2031.



The Supreme Court, which held the demand raised by the DoT with respect to AGR dues as final, said there should neither be a dispute raised by the telecom companies nor any re-assessment. Back in 2019, the apex court delivered its verdict on the AGR issue. The DoT also moved a plea in the top court asking for a staggered payment of the dues by telcos over 20 years.



Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) refers to the income figure used to calculate the license fees and spectrum charges that telecom companies must pay to the government. Earlier, the fees included both telecom revenue and non-telecom income (like interest from deposits or asset sales). However, in 2021, the rules were relaxed so that non-telecom income is no longer part of AGR, reducing the financial load on operators.