SARC Global, NODWIN Gaming Join Hands to Promote Esports in India

NODWIN Gaming CEO Gautam Singh said, “This partnership is an important step towards unlocking the true potential of esports in India. What we’re trying to do here is bridge the world of competitive gaming with the business and policy frameworks that will allow it to thrive in the long run.” According to the 2025 FICCI-EY report, the number of brands investing in esports will grow from 68 in 2024 to 75 in 2025, driven by bigger tournaments, new titles, and deeper youth engagement, as per the statement.