RM Drip to Set Up 12,000 Tonne Manufacturing Plant in Maharashtra

The facility will increase the company's overall production capacity by approximately 50%, it said

PTI
RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems on Thursday said its board has approved setting up a new manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 12,000 tonnes per annum in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The new unit will be set up through proposed wholly owned subsidiary Brahmanand Pipes Pvt Ltd at Sinnar in Nashik district, the company said in a statement.

The facility will increase the company's overall production capacity by approximately 50% it said.

BY Outlook Business Desk

The plant will manufacture high-speed drip irrigation systems, HDPE pipes for government water supply and irrigation projects, drainage and sewerage pipelines, telecom pipes and ducts, and industrial piping solutions, among other products.

"This capacity expansion is a pivotal milestone in RM Drip's growth strategy," Managing Director Nivrutti Pandurang Kedar said.

"By increasing our manufacturing capacity by nearly 50%, we are building the foundation for sustained revenue growth, improved margins, and stronger execution capabilities," he added.

The expansion aims to support higher order inflows across irrigation, infrastructure and industrial segments while improving asset utilization and operating leverage, the company said.

Incorporated in 2004, RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems manufactures micro-irrigation systems and components, offering end-to-end solutions including design, manufacturing and installation.

The company maintains a distribution network across multiple Indian states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 

