RIL to Adapt Refinery Operations to Comply With Latest US, UK, EU Sanctions on Russian Oil Imports

Taking to X, RIL spokesperson said, "We have noted the recent restrictions announced by the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and export of refined products to Europe. Reliance is currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements. We will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe. Whenever there is any guidance from the Indian government in this respect, as always, we will be complying fully. Reliance has consistently aligned itself with the objectives of ensuring India’s energy security.”