White House Claims China Also Scaling Back Russian Oil Imports

The White House on Friday said that China, along with India, is scaling back oil purchases from Russia following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump. New Delhi and Beijing are among the largest importers of Russian crude.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remarks after Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would reduce its Russian oil imports by the end of the year. Leavitt added that China was also cutting its purchases.
“If you read the sanctions and look at them, they are pretty hefty. I saw some international news this morning that China is scaling back oil purchases from Russia,” Leavitt told reporters. “We know India has done the same at the President’s request. The President has also urged European countries our allies to stop their purchases of Russian oil as well.”
India has denied any such agreement, maintaining that its priority is to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers.
The comments came a day after the U.S. and its European allies approved fresh sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil, in an effort to further restrict Moscow’s oil revenue, which Washington says is funding the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war.
How the Sanctions Could Impact India and China
Officials at major Indian refineries have warned that a complete halt in Russian crude imports may not be feasible, Bloomberg reported. “The government in New Delhi has previously insisted that it is allowed to import Russian crude since it remains legal under the price cap, while avoiding Iranian and Venezuelan oil, which are sanctioned outright by the U.S.,” the report said.
Washington has also imposed a punitive 25% tariff on Indian goods, bringing total tariffs to 50%. Officials expect that reduced Russian imports could help pave the way for a trade deal aimed at easing these duties.
While India accounts for roughly 38% of Russian crude exports, China buys an estimated 47%, making it Moscow’s largest customer. It remains unclear how Beijing will respond to the new sanctions.
According to Bloomberg, Beijing appears largely unfazed by Trump’s tariff threats and is “emboldened by its success in defusing the trade war with Washington, even as Trump briefly imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods.” With its economy slowing and crude stockpiles running high, China’s priority now appears to be diversifying its energy supply sources.
Trump is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Busan on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.