PNB Reports ₹2,434 Cr Loan Fraud Against Erstwhile Promoters of Srei Group to RBI

PNB had reported a 14 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,904 crore for the September quarter of FY26 as against Rs 4,303 crore in the year-ago period. Operating profit in July-September was at Rs 7,227 crore and Rs 14,308 crore in April-September (H1) FY26, recording a growth of 5.46 per cent and 6.51 per cent, respectively on year-on-year basis.