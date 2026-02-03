MobiKwik Swings to Profit in Q3 FY26, Payments GMV Hits Record ₹48,100 Cr

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Upasana Taku, Executive Director, Cofounder and CFO, MobiKwik, said: “We are pleased to report a profitable quarter, reflecting disciplined execution and sustained cost optimization across our businesses. Our focus on operating efficiency and thoughtful scaling has enabled us to achieve profitability while maintaining growth momentum. We were confident of achieving profitability in H2 FY26, and we are proud to have delivered on that commitment. Going ahead, we remain committed to scaling our platform responsibly and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”