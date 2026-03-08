  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Omaxe sells 173 homes for 800 cr in faridabad project

Omaxe Sells 173 Homes for ₹800 Cr in Faridabad Project

Real estate developer Omaxe sold 173 homes worth ₹800 crore in its residential project in Faridabad

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Omaxe
Photo: Omaxe
info_icon

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has sold 173 luxury homes in its new project at Faridabad, Haryana for around Rs 800 crore amid strong demand.

The Delhi-based listed real estate company also sold 120 commercial units in Faridabad for Rs 160 crore.

In a statement on Saturday, Omaxe informed that the company has sold all residential and commercial units at its two newly-launched projects 'Omaxe Residences' and 'The Grand Europe' in the city.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The company recently launched and sold 173 residential units for about Rs 800 crore. That apart, Omaxe launched and sold 120 SCO ( shop-cum-office) units for Rs 160 crore.

null - freepik
Top 5 Listed Realty Firms' Sale Bookings Up 20% To ₹84,000 Cr in Apr-Dec FY26

BY PTI

These two projects, slated to be delivered in 2030, are part of its integrated mixed-use township 'World Street by Omaxe'.

"Faridabad has a high concentration of successful individuals but has long lacked an ultra-luxury residential and commercial ecosystem that mirrors global standards," Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, said.

He said the company intends to fill this demand-supply gap.

Omaxe has delivered 140.17 million square feet of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×