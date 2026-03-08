Jaquar Group Eyes Scaling Lighting Biz Revenue to ₹1,700 Cr in 3 Yrs

On exports, he said,"Currently, around 15-16 per cent of our lighting business comes from exports, primarily to the Middle East and Africa." With rapid development across the region, particularly in Abu Dhabi, Shukla said,"We expect this share to grow to around 20 per cent in the coming years, driven by strong infrastructure expansion in markets such as the UAE." The company is also establishing a 'Jaquar World' display centre on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, scheduled to open by the end of this year, he said adding,"Sheikh Zayed Road is one of the world's most prominent commercial corridors, and Dubai serves as a key sourcing hub for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region." For Jaquar Lighting, the current international focus is the Middle East and Africa, he said when asked if there are plans to expand in markets like Europe and the US.