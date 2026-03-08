  1. home
Mcap of 8 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Erodes by ₹2.81 Lakh Cr; State Bank Biggest Laggard

Market capitalisation of eight of the top-10 valued firms declined by ₹2.81 lakh crore during the week

PTI
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs 2,81,581.53 crore last week, with the State Bank of India taking the biggest hit, in tandem with a weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,368.29 points, or 2.91 per cent.

"Markets ended the holiday-shortened week with steep losses as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in crude oil prices weighed heavily on investor sentiment," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the only gainers.

The market valuation of State Bank of India tumbled Rs 53,952.96 crore to Rs 10,55,567.27 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 46,936.82 crore to Rs 9,40,049.82 crore and that of HDFC Bank dived Rs 46,552.3 crore to Rs 13,19,107.08 crore.

The valuation of Larsen & Toubro tanked Rs 45,629.03 crore to Rs 5,43,208.36 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 28,934.56 crore to Rs 5,91,136.03 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) diminished by Rs 28,492.44 crore to Rs 9,25,380.15 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap declined by 26,350.67 crore to Rs 5,23,042.51 crore and that of Bharti Airtel edged lower by Rs 4,732.75 crore to Rs 10,67,120.50 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 14,750.39 crore to Rs 19,01,583.05 crore.

The mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 3,459.99 crore to Rs 5,30,546.54 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever.

