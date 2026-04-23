Ola's Roadster Gains Early Lead In Motorbike Heartland

Ola Electric’s electric bike Roadster X has gained a significant foothold in the country’s largest motorcycle markets, even as broader momentum builds for electric bikes, with monthly sales nearing 5,000 units, according to industry executives.
Ola's Roadster held over 50% share of fledgling electric bike sales in the bigger markets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during March and April, according to VAHAN data, they said.
The steady build-up in volumes signals that the segment is moving towards meaningful scale and starting to contribute more visibly to Ola and the overall EV growth, industry executives added.
Monthly electric bike sales are currently about 5,000 units, up from slightly over 1,000 units at the same time last year, they added.
This comes at a time when the electric motorbike's competitive landscape remains relatively fragmented, with most other players yet to achieve consistent scale.
Three large states, along with Rajasthan, where motorcycles dominate the two-wheeler mix, are critical to the long-term electrification story, according to industry executives.
In several of these states, Ola is estimated to hold a 50-65% market share, reflecting a strong early foothold in high-potential, bike-centric markets, they added.
A key enabler of this shift has been improvements in product capability, particularly range. Range anxiety has historically been a major barrier for motorcycle buyers, whose usage patterns typically involve longer daily distances compared to scooter users.
Ola's Roadster X+, for instance, is positioned with a claimed range of 400 to 500 kilometres on a single charge, bringing EV motorcycles closer to the expectations set by internal combustion engine counterparts, industry executives added.
Monthly volumes of Roadster X+ with an indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell have shown a consistent uptick over the past few quarters, indicating that adoption is gradually moving beyond early adopters, they said.
At the same time, they added, the market remains open and competitive.
Several OEMs have announced plans in the electric motorcycle space, but most are still in the process of scaling distribution, strengthening product portfolios, and building consumer awareness.
This has allowed a few players with stronger execution to gain early share, particularly in markets where on-ground presence and service networks play a decisive role, they added.
According to the executives, the emerging trend suggests that India's EV transition is entering a new phase. While scooters led the initial wave, motorcycles are increasingly shaping the next leg of growth, given their relevance across both urban and non-urban markets.
Early traction, improving product offerings, and rising registrations indicate that the shift from ICE to electric in this segment is beginning to gather pace, with a few players already, they added.