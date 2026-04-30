Smartworks Posts ₹16.62 Cr Profit In Q4, Revenue Rises 47 Pc To ₹533 Cr

Realty firm Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16.62 crore in the quarter ended March on higher income.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹8.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose 47% to ₹532.70 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹362.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
During the 2025-26 fiscal, Smartworks posted a net profit of ₹10.52 crore as against a net loss of ₹63.17 crore in the preceding financial year.
Total income increased to ₹1,849.9 crore last fiscal from ₹1,409.66 crore during 2024-25.
Smartworks has a total portfolio of 16.1 million square feet across 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore.
The company takes office spaces on rent from developers to set up its centres.
The workstations in its centres are then sub-leased to corporates.