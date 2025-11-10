Novo Nordisk Picks Emcure Pharma for Distribution of its Weight Loss Injection

Novo Nordisk has partnered with Emcure Pharma to distribute and market its second weight-loss injection, Poviztra, in India.
Poviztra is a second brand of the blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy, launched in India in July.
The once-weekly injection, used with a low-calorie diet and exercise, helps manage long-term weight.
The injectable therapy is used alongside a low-calorie diet and regular exercise to help manage long-term weight and reduce the risk of serious heart problems in people who are overweight or obese. In clinical trials, one in three people taking Wegovy lost more than 20% of their body weight. Poviztra, like Wegovy, is a once-weekly injection available in five dose strengths.
Under the new partnership, Emcure will strengthen the distribution and marketing of semaglutide for weight loss, particularly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India.
This partnership is part of Novo Nordisk India’s efforts to “broaden access to high-quality, safe, and effective weight management medication,” the Danish firm said in a statement.
As part of the agreement, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor responsible for the commercialisation and marketing of Poviztra in India.
Following the announcement, shares of the Pune-based firm were trading up 6.5% at ₹1,450 on the BSE at 1:20 pm.
“Obesity is a serious chronic disease affecting millions of people across India and results in significant unmet medical needs. Recognising the magnitude of the obesity challenge, we launched Wegovy in India a few months ago. Now, we are happy to join hands with Emcure Pharma to broaden access to high-quality, safe, and effective obesity treatment,” said Jay Thyagarajan, Senior Vice President, Region APAC, Novo Nordisk.
India has nearly 254 million people living with generalised obesity and another 351 million with abdominal obesity. It is linked to health complications including cardiovascular disease, fatty liver, knee osteoarthritis, polycystic ovary syndrome, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.
“We are thrilled to partner with Novo Nordisk India to bring Poviztra to India and are proud to be the first Indian pharmaceutical company to introduce the world’s most widely used and trusted GLP-1-based weight loss molecule to the Indian market,” said Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharma.