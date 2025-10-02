CREDAI, NAREDCO Urge RBI to Cut Repo Rate in Next Meet to Enhance Housing Demand

G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO, said, "The decision to keep the repo rate at 5.5% alongside the projected real GDP growth of 6.8 per cent is welcome. However, just as the government has boosted various sectors by cutting GST, a reduction in the repo rate is needed to energise the real estate sector." He urged the RBI to consider bringing the repo rate below 5.5% in the next MPC meeting.