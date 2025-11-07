Nalco Q2 Profit Rises 37 % to ₹ 1,430 Cr

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a 36.7 % rise in consolidated profit to ₹ 1,429.94 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹ 1,045.97 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated revenue from operations during the July-September period rose to ₹ 4,292.34 crore against ₹ 4,001.48 crore in the year-ago period.
Nalco has lined up an investment of ₹ 30,000 crore to set up a new aluminium smelter and a coal-based power plant over the next five years. Of this, ₹ 18,000 crore has been earmarked for the smelter and ₹ 12,000 crore will be spent on the thermal power plant.
Nalco also plans to be a Maharatna firm in another five years.
Nalco, a 'Navratna' company, is one of the country's largest bauxite, alumina, aluminium and power complex. Currently, the government owns 51.28 % stake in the PSU.