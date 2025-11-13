  1. home
Nalco Pays Record Dividend of ₹ 1,928.46 Cr for 2024-25 Fiscal

In it was the central government's share of ₹ 988.88 crore.

Nalco India
State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) Photo: Nalco India
State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) Ltd on Wednesday paid a record dividend of ₹ 1,928.46 crore for the financial year 2024–25, a statement said.

In it was the central government's share of ₹ 988.88 crore.

A cheque for the amount was handed over to Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy by NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh in New Delhi.

NALCO, which commenced commercial operations in 1987, has consistently earned profits and declared dividends since 1992, the statement said.

The company has so far paid a cumulative dividend of ₹ 14,331 crore, of which ₹ 9,556 crore has been paid to the Centre, which currently holds 51.28 % equity.

After achieving its best-ever quarterly performance during the July-September period, NALCO declared an interim dividend of ₹ 4 per equity share, which is 80 % on the face value of ₹ 5 each, amounting to ₹ 734.65 crore. 

