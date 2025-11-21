'Buy & Sell Side Operate Independently', Motilal Oswal Brushes Off Kaynes Tech Leak Claims

Company filings and disclosures show the lock-in expiry on Nov. 18 released about 11.6 million shares, roughly 20% of Kaynes’ stock, into the market, a factor that can explain heightened trading volume and price moves around that date. Public bulk-trade records and market data confirm block sells by Motilal Oswal’s mutual fund entities on the day. Motilal Oswal’s rebuttal did not address the specific trades line-by-line but reiterated internal Chinese-wall practices between research and fund management.