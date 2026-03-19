  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Mahindra lifespace developers aims 3k cr revenue from new housing project in mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Aims ₹3K Cr Revenue from New Housing Project in Mumbai

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has launched first two phases of a mixed-use project 'Mahindra Rainforest' on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mumbai

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Taxscan
Mahindra Lifespace Developers aims ₹3K cr revenue from new housing project in Mumbai Photo: Taxscan
info_icon

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is expecting a revenue of around Rs 3,000 crore from its new housing project in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has launched first two phases of a mixed-use project 'Mahindra Rainforest' on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mumbai.

"Spanning 25.47 acres, the project is among the largest developments in Mumbai's central suburbs and is envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination. The residential launch phases have an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹3,000 crore," it added.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd - Mahindra Lifespace
Mahindra Lifespace Q1 Profit Jumps 4-Fold to ₹51 Cr, Revenue Plunges to ₹41 Cr

BY PTI

The GDV means the total sales value of units launched in this project.

Mahindra Lifespace Developer Ltd, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, did not mention the investment to develop this project.

The company's development footprint spans 53.65 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×