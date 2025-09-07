  1. home
Mahindra Cuts Vehicle Prices by Up to ₹1.56 Lakh to Pass on GST Benefit to Customers

The price cut follows the announcement of revamped GST at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement

PTI
MotorBeam
Photo: MotorBeam
Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said it has reduced prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to ₹1.56 lakh with immediate effect in order to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The price cut follows the announcement of revamped GST at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

The revised prices for all applicable ICE portfolios are effective from September 6, 2025, and will be transparently updated across dealerships and digital platforms, it added.

The company has reduced price of Bolero/Neo range by ₹1.27 lakh, XUV3XO (petrol) by ₹1.4 lakh, XUV3XO (diesel) by ₹1.56 lakh, THAR 2WD (diesel) by ₹1.35 lakh, THAR 4WD (diesel) by ₹1.01 lakh and Scorpio Classic by ₹1.01 lakh.

Similarly, price of Scorpio-N is reduced by ₹1.45 lakh, Thar Roxx by ₹1.33 lakh and XUV700 by ₹1.43 lakh.

Tata Motors and Renault India have also cut vehicle prices owing to GST rate rationalisation.

