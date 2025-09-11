  1. home
Kalpataru Projects International Bags Projects Worth ₹2,720 Cr

The orders have been bagged by the company, along with its international subsidiaries in the Indian and overseas markets

PTI
  • Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) secured new orders worth ₹2,720 crore.

  • Orders were won in both Indian and overseas markets, through KPIL and its international subsidiaries.

  • In India, projects were awarded in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business.

  • In Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D), orders came from both domestic and international markets.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), a leading player in the civil infrastructure space, has bagged orders worth ₹2,720 crore.

The orders have been bagged by the company, along with its international subsidiaries in the Indian and overseas markets.

In the domestic market, the company received projects for its buildings and factories (B&F) business, while in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) space the orders have been bagged both in India and overseas market.

"We are enthused by the repeat orders from select private real estate developers, which has further strengthened our order book in the B&F business. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached ₹12,620 crore, which will meaningfully contribute for future growth," KPIL CEO Manish Mohnot said.

