Skoda to Focus on India to Drive Growth, Avoid Over-Reliance on Europe: Skoda Auto CEO

When asked about reports of the VW Group planning to invest a further 1 billion euros in India, he said, "This has never been communicated or confirmed by us, and we wouldn't." Zellmer, however, said, "I can clarify and confirm that we are very serious about getting on that growth train, or growth possibility of India as a brand and as a group, because we had the strategic direction for the whole group in India." Asked if the VW Group planned to bring products from the 'electric urban car family', especially the Skoda Epic, which has been showcased at the IAA Mobility here, Zellmer replied in the negative.