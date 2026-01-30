  1. home
Cholamandalam Announces GWP Of ₹ 2,337 Cr For 3rd Quarter

This quarter, the company posted an increase from ₹2,057 crore reported during the same period in the previous financial year

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group of Japan, announced on Thursday a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹2,337 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

This quarter, the company posted an increase from ₹2,057 crore reported during the same period in the previous financial year, stated a press release issued by the company.

For the cumulative nine-month period, the company recorded a Gross Written Premium of ₹6,555 crore, compared to ₹6,193 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The insurer reported a Profit Before Tax of ₹80 crore for the December quarter. For the nine-month duration ending December 31, 2025, Profit Before Tax stood at ₹346 crore while Profit After Tax was ₹257 crore.

Managing Director V Suryanarayanan stated that the firm remains focused on building a resilient portfolio and expanding distribution reach while staying prudent in reserving practices.

