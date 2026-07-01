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IndiGo Rolls Out 'Lite' Fare; Bookings for July 15 Travel Begin Today

The carrier stated that this category "allows customers carrying only cabin baggage to pay only for the services they use", giving travellers more control over their spending

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anusha Fatima
Published At:
Published At:
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IndiGo A320 Completes First Gagan-Based Landing File Photo
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • IndiGo introduced the 'IndiGo Lite' fare on July 1, 2026, targeting economy passengers travelling without check-in luggage.

  • The new fare tier offers a lower base price, an auto-assigned seat at no extra cost, and a cabin baggage allowance of up to 7 kg.

  • Bookings for the new fare option commenced on July 1, 2026, for flights scheduled to depart from July 15, 2026.

IndiGo announced a new 'IndiGo Lite' fare option for economy class passengers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The entry-level ticket targets flyers travelling exclusively with cabin baggage.

Customers can reserve seats from July 1 for trips beginning July 15. These tickets are sold via the airline's website, mobile app and call centre for both adults and children.

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Passengers can book these tickets for one-way, round-trip, or multicity journeys on non-stop domestic and international flights.

The carrier stated that this category "allows customers carrying only cabin baggage to pay only for the services they use", giving travellers more control over their spending.

Meanwhile, shares of parent firm InterGlobe Aviation fell 0.12% to ₹5,362 during Wednesday's trade, Moneycontrol reported.

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Aviation Fuel Price Cut

Jet fuel prices have been reduced, with the Centre cutting domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by ₹5 per litre.

Effective July 1, the new price stands at ₹110 per litre.

Petroleum export duties have been revised. For the fortnight beginning July 1, the Centre has set the export tax on petrol at ₹4 per litre, on diesel at ₹8.5 per litre, and on ATF at ₹7.5 per litre.

Domestic excise duties on petrol and diesel remain unchanged. The list of countries exempt from these export levies has been expanded, with Mauritius and the Maldives now joining Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

According to the Centre, these fortnightly adjustments are based on movements in global crude oil and refined fuel prices.

Key Fare Features

This tier offers a reduced base fare and includes an automatically assigned seat at no additional charge, along with a cabin baggage allowance of up to 7 kg.

It applies to adults and children travelling on non-stop domestic or international flights, whether booked as one-way, round-trip, or multicity journeys.

The airline noted that these services may be added up to one hour before departure via IndiGo’s website or at the airport. Passengers on IndiGo Lite can still earn and redeem IndiGo BluChip loyalty points.

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