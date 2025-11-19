Gaon Connection Turns Profitable, Plans Expansion Into Fiction Content

"Every seventh human in the world lives in rural India, and Gaon Connection seeks to become the most trusted and credible ambassador of this universe," said Neelesh Misra, Founder & CEO. "FY2025 was a year of transformation and proof of concept - can profit and purpose co-exist? Yes, they can, and that is what we are out to prove." Misra said the company now has a "lean, scalable model with proven profitability" and intends to expand its presence across grassroots India through digital, geographic and product-based initiatives.