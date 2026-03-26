From Bajaj to Jio: Allianz's Second Act in India Begins with Reinsurance

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services and German insurance giant Allianz Group have officially launched a joint reinsurance company in India called Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited (Allianz Jio Re).
The company received its green light from insurance regulator, IRDAI, on March 12 and has already begun operations in Mumbai.
What Is Reinsurance?
Reinsurance is essentially insurance for insurance companies. For instance, when a single catastrophic event like flood, earthquake or pandemic triggers thousands of claims at once, even well-capitalised insurers can run out of money to pay them all. Reinsurance companies essentially insure the insurers, absorbing the excess risk so that insurance company doesn't collapse under pressure.
Jio Financial’s MD and CEO Hitesh Sethia said, “We are delighted with the receipt of regulatory approval to commence reinsurance operations in India, and remain deeply committed to strengthening the nation’s resilience by providing insurers with greater risk-absorption capacity, supporting the overall growth of our insurance ecosystem.”
The venture aligns with the government's ambitious 'Insurance for All by 2047' vision, a target to ensure every Indian has access to some form of insurance coverage.
Allianz Jio Re will be led by Sonia Rawal, a reinsurance veteran with 17 years of experience across Asia Pacific. She has been managing India and ASEAN markets for Allianz Reinsurance from Singapore since 2016.
This launch comes on the heels of the split of Allianz and Bajaj Finserv's 24-year partnership. The two companies had a venture named Bajaj Allianz, which was one of India's most recognised insurance brands. That partnership ended last year in a ₹24,180 crore deal.
For years, Allianz had tried to increase its stake in Bajaj Allianz but was repeatedly blocked by regulatory limits and Bajaj's reluctance to give up control. However, when Budget 2025 opened the door for 100% foreign investment in Indian insurance companies, Allianz saw its opportunity and moved quickly to build something entirely its own, this time with Jio as its partner.
With Jio's massive digital reach across India and Allianz's century-old global expertise, the new venture is betting that India's insurance market.