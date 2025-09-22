Euler Motors Aims to Double Revenue in FY26 With Launch of 1-Tonne E-Mini Truck

"Euler Turbo EV 1000 arrives at a pivotal time to drive the transition to sustainable mobility in India. It is poised to be the inflection point for EV penetration growth in the four-wheel commercial vehicle segment, currently estimated at around 2%," said Saurav Kumar. Euler Motors currently operates in 60 cities with over 100 showrooms and plans to expand to 100 cities by the end of the year. The company competes with Omega Seiki Mobility, Montara, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, and Tata Motors.