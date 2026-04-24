DTDC Elevates Rishi Sareen To Chief Operations Officer

Logistics firm DTDC Express Ltd on Friday announced elevation of Rishi Sareen as Chief Operations Officer (COO) from the position of Chief Information Officer.
Besides, Suraj Sud has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who was earlier serving as head of product and engineering.
The rejig is part of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its core functions and prepare the organization for its next phase of growth, DTDC said.
This move is aligned with the brand's 'Vision 2030' to expand its expertise beyond express parcel delivery and become the most admired logistics partner with closer connections and smarter solutions, it stated.
Sareen, in his new role takes on a strategic mandate to reimagine operations as a key lever of competitive advantage.
He will lead the transformation of DTDC's network into a future-ready, agile, and intelligence-led ecosystem, seamlessly integrating technology with physical infrastructure to drive a unified and scalable operating model, the company said.
Sud willl lead the technology roadmap, focusing on strengthening platforms, improving data visibility, and enabling more informed decision-making throughout the business.
"We have always believed that long-term strength comes from within the organization. Both Rishi and Suraj have grown with DTDC and understand the business at a very fundamental level. As we continue to scale, it becomes even more important to have leaders who can connect strategy with execution. These changes are a step in that direction," said Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd.