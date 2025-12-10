  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Dgca asks indigo ceo to appear on thursday with full data on flight disruptions updates

DGCA Asks IndiGo CEO to Appear on Thursday With Full Data on Flight Disruptions, Updates

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said that the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pieter Elbers_@#LinkedIn
Photo: Pieter Elbers_@#LinkedIn
info_icon

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has directed crisis-ridden IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers to appear at its office on Thursday and submit a complete report, along with comprehensive data and updates, relating to the recent operational disruptions, a statement said on Wednesday.

Elbers has been asked to appear at the DGCA office at 3 pm on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said that the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

As per the regulator's order, the airline has been asked to present information on the flight restoration, recruitment plan of pilots and crew, with updated position of pilot and cabin crew strength, number of flights cancelled and refunds processed, among others.

Related Content
Related Content

Following large-scale disruptions to its services, which resulted in thousands of flights being cancelled, delayed/ rescheduled, the DGCA appointed a panel to probe the disruptions.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers - Linkedin_#@Pieter Elbers
IndiGo May Faces Antitrust Probe After 10% Flight Cut; CEO Pieter Elbers’ Job Under Scrutiny

BY Outlook Business Desk

The four-member committee has been mandated to identify the root causes behind the operational breakdown. It comprises Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal. The panel will closely examine manpower planning, fluctuating crew rostering systems and the airline's readiness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots.

Announced by DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on December 5, the panel will also review IndiGo's compliance with the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation provisions. This includes assessing gaps admitted by the airline and fixing accountability for planning failures that resulted in widespread disruptions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×