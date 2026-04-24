Demand Hasn’t Disappeared, It’s Just Slower: BCD Global's Angad Bedi on Dubai Realty

Dubai’s red-hot property market is losing momentum due to ongoing geopolitical tensions around the Iran conflict. However, developers are calling the shift a “pause” rather than a downturn, even as the West Asia war weighed on investor sentiment.



In an interaction with Outlook Business, Dr Angad Singh Bedi, chairman of Dubai-based real estate developer, BCD Global, said it has seen a nearly 24% decline in transaction volumes in the first quarter of calendar year 2026. According to him, it reflects a slowdown in deal velocity rather than a collapse in demand.