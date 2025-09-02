Deloitte to Penalise Top Executives for Skipping Annual Health Checkups; Here’s Why

The increased focus on the health of employees by India Inc has come around a time when the debate regarding the importance of work-life balance following the sudden demise of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young (EY) employee garnered public attention. In a letter addressed to the EY India chairman, Rajiv Memani, the mother of the 26-year-old deceased employee hinted that workload, new environment, and long hours took a toll on her physically, emotionally, and mentally.