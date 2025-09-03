Delhi HC Directs Eviction of GMR Group Leased Property; Here's What We Know

Case Background

In April 2020, DIAL and other GMR entities had leased the farmhouse from Indus Sor Urja at a rent of ₹39.6 lakh per month, which was later revised to ₹45.6 lakh. The property was used as the official residence of GMR’s CMD. While the lease agreement signed between Indus Sor Urja and GMR entities was reportedly never registered, the property was later sold to Onkar Infotech.