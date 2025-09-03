Delhi HC Directs Eviction of GMR Group Leased Property; Here's What We Know

Delhi HC has asked GMR Group companies to vacate a luxury farmhouse.
The property was occupied by GMR’s chairman and MD as the official residence.
The court ruled GMR’s continued occupation as unlawful once the tenancy was terminated.
Delhi High Court has asked GMR Group companies to vacate a luxury farmhouse in Delhi’s Bijwasan area that was being occupied by the company’s chairman and managing director as the official residence. Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday ruled that Onkar Infotech is the rightful owner of the luxury farmhouse, having bought it in May last year for ₹115 crore, Mint reported.
GMR Group is India’s leading infrastructure conglomerate and is particularly known for managing the capital’s airport via its entity Delhi International Airport (DIAL).
The court reportedly said that the lease on which the GMR Group relied was not registered and lacked legal backing.
Case Background
In April 2020, DIAL and other GMR entities had leased the farmhouse from Indus Sor Urja at a rent of ₹39.6 lakh per month, which was later revised to ₹45.6 lakh. The property was used as the official residence of GMR’s CMD. While the lease agreement signed between Indus Sor Urja and GMR entities was reportedly never registered, the property was later sold to Onkar Infotech.
Following the sale of property in May last year, DIAL had acknowledged Onkar as the new landlord. DIAL transferred a security deposit of ₹2.72 crore, and had reportedly sought bank details to pay rent. The new landlord of the luxury farmhouse, however, argued that the 2020 lease lacked legal backing as it wasn’t registered.
Onkar treated GMR as a tenant on a month-to-month basis, and had issued a lease termination notice in July 2024. It had reportedly stopped accepting rent and demanded eviction of the property. On the other hand, GMR refused to vacate the property, citing the lease deed had been extended until 2028. Additionally, DIAL accused Onkar of hiding facts related to ownership of the property.
Setting aside these arguments, the court on Monday ruled that GMR’s continued occupation was unlawful once the tenancy was terminated.