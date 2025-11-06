  1. home
Corporate

CSB Bank Q2 Net Profit Rises 16 % to ₹ 160 Cr

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of ₹ 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago

PTI
CSB Bank has reported a 16 % rise in its net profit
CSB Bank has reported a 16 % rise in its net profit to ₹ 160 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of ₹ 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to ₹ 1,458 crore during the quarter under review from ₹ 1,064 crore in the same period of the last year, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The bank earned an interest income of ₹ 1,109 crore during the quarter compared to ₹ 865 crore a year ago.

The net interest income (NII) improved to ₹ 424 crore from ₹ 367 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, registering a 15 % growth.

Its operating profit increased by 39 % to ₹ 279 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹ 200 crore in Q2 FY25.

With regard to asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 1.81 % of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 1.68 % a year ago.

However, net NPAs or bad loans declined 0.52 % from 0.69 % at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

