Corporate Affairs Ministry Extends Deadline till Jan 31 For Filing Fin Statements, Annual Returns

"...in view of the representations received from stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to allow companies to complete their annual filings [e- Forms MGT7, MGT-7A, АОС-4, АОC-4 CFS, AOC-4 NBFC (Ind AS), AOC-4 CFS NBFC (Ind AS), AOC4 (XBRL)] pertaining to FY 2024-25 up to 31st January, 2026 without payment of additional fees," the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said in a circular on Tuesday.