Corporate Affairs Ministry Extends Deadline till Jan 31 For Filing Fin Statements, Annual Returns

The ICSI has also expressed that extending the deadline would benefit the corporate fraternity and professionals alike.

The corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing of financial statements and annual returns under the companies law till January 31, 2026.

The extension of the deadline, which was to initially end on December 31, comes against the backdrop of representations from various stakeholders. Many of them were facing issues with the filing system.

These filings are for the financial year 2024-25.

"...in view of the representations received from stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to allow companies to complete their annual filings [e- Forms MGT7, MGT-7A, АОС-4, АОC-4 CFS, AOC-4 NBFC (Ind AS), AOC-4 CFS NBFC (Ind AS), AOC4 (XBRL)] pertaining to FY 2024-25 up to 31st January, 2026 without payment of additional fees," the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said in a circular on Tuesday.

In a post on X, MCA said relaxation of additional fees and extension of time for filing of financial statements and annual returns for 2024-25 under the Companies Act, 2013 has been given.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has welcomed the ministry's decision to extend the due date for filing annual forms for the financial year 2024-25 till January 31, 2026 without levy of additional fees.

The ICSI has also expressed that extending the deadline would benefit the corporate fraternity and professionals alike.

"ICSI extends its sincere thanks to the @MCA21India for granting an extension for #AnnualFiling Forms pertaining to FY 2024-25 upto 31st January 2026 without payment of additional fees. A timely and thoughtful gesture benefiting the corporate fraternity and professionals alike," ICSI said in a post on X.

